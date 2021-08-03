Elmer Easterday

Elmer L. Easterday, 83, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born October 29, 1937, in Kokomo to Herbert and Mary (Eckert) Easterday. On June 30, 1956, he married Lavorace Anderson, who preceded him in death.
Elmer went to Kokomo High School and served in the United States Army. He was a fireman for the Kokomo Fire Department for 15 years and retired in 1976, upon retiring he and his wife opened Four Seasons Casual Furniture Store. Elmer was a member of Galveston First Baptist Church.
Elmer is survived by his daughter, Kim (Easterday) Franklin; son-in-law, Kevin Franklin; grandchildren, Natalie, Alison, and Blake Franklin; great granddaughter, Grace Dietel; sister, Shirley Hite; brother-in-law, Larry Hite; sister-in-law, Mattigene Willoughby; brother-in-law, Mack Willoughby; several nieces and nephews; and longtime companion, Alice Davis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavorace; parents, Herbert and Mary Easterday; a sister, two brothers, two brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and a nephew.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am Friday, August 6, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, with Pastor Sean Cooper and Pastor Paul Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden. Military Honors will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and the United States Army. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Bona Vista in Elmer’s name. Messages of Condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
