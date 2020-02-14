Ellis Wayman Harness, 86, La Fontaine, Indiana, passed away at 12:26 am Monday, February 10, 2020, at their home. He was born July 4, 1933, in Shirley, Arkansas, the son of Joseph Emery & Clara K. (Guffey) Harness. On July 28, 1955, he married Oleda E. Little, and she survives.
Ellis served with the United States Navy during the Korean War where he earned the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He worked for Sears in Marion, and enjoyed bluegrass music, playing games with his family, singing and playing music.
Along with his wife Oleda, Ellis is survived by his sons, Rick (Dawn) Harness, La Fontaine, Rob (Sue) Harness, Roanoke, Tim (Sandra) Harness, La Fontaine, and James (Kim) Harness, Marion; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Franklin) Johnson, Benton, Arkansas.
Ellis was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, Indiana 46952. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Huntington VFW. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
