Ellene Davis, 84, Burlington, passed away at 9:25 am on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1935, in Clarksville, Georgia, to James Tate and Hettie (Burrell) Simmons. On July 1, 1954, she married James Lloyd Rader who preceded her in death on January 1, 1961. She married Glen C. Davis on May 2, 1964 who preceded her in death on April 25, 1999.
Ellene was primarily a homemaker and worked at Capehart Radio, Windsor Estates, and as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved to spend her time fishing. In 2008, she was baptized at Solid Rock Ministries in Kokomo.
Ellene is survived by her children, Carolyn Rader Martin, Tammy K. Rader (Steven B) Walker, and Kevin G. Davis (Brenda S. Campbell); grandchildren, Matthew J. (Emily) Walker, of Augusta, GA, Ashley E. Davis (Chris Seales), of Amarillo, TX, and William Aaron Davis (Arikka Martin), of Muncie, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Ellene was preceded in death by her twin sister, Christine Schnieb in 2008.
Funeral services for Ellene will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Stout & Son Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, with Pastor David Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Musselman Cemetery in Camden, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
