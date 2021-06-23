Ellen B. (Clark) Schafer

Ellen Bernice Schafer, 98, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:34 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. Ellen was born May 15, 1923, in Kokomo, Indiana to Albert G. and L. Kathryn (McCune) Clark. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1941.
Ellen had a dry wit; she was very intelligent and had a quiet casualness about her. She loved nature, the ocean, gospel, country and the big band era of music of WWII. She hosted for family and friends’ hayrides, wiener roasts, holiday dinners and ice-skating parties at her lovely colonial home in Huntington, Indiana. Most importantly she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She taught Sunday school for many years and loved her Sunday school kids. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Kokomo when it was located on McCann Street.
Ellen is survived by a brother, Wayne (Rosalie) Clark of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; sisters, Carolyn (Susie) Perry of Bellevue, NE and Connie K. Wenger of Kokomo, IN. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Debbie Kelly, Chris Spane, Rodney Clark, Michael Wenger, Michele Clark and Karen Wenger, also a special friend Mary Lou Vanderwall of Phoenix, AZ. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Kathryn Clark, sisters, Jeanne Kelly, Margaret Clark, Martha Clark, and a nephew Duane Kelly. The family would like to thank special niece, Sabrina Spane Luckey, Tony Rossi, Jana Luckey, Coby Osborn, Kathy Andrick and the hospice personnel for tending to Ellen’s care and well-being the last several months.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Geetingsville Cemetery, Geetingsville, Indiana with Pastor Don McDowell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given made to True Gospel Missions, PO Box 4332, Cottonwood, AZ. 86326 or Evangelistic Faith Missions, 168 Ikerd Ln. Bedford, IN. 47421. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
