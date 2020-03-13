Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.