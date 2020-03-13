Elizabeth Claxton, 87, Logansport, formerly of Walton, passed away peacefully at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor in Logansport. She was born July 1, 1932 in Dublin, Ireland to Francis and Catherine (O’Hara) Walsh. She married Avery H. Claxton on September 27, 1955 in London, England. Avery preceded her in death on December 9, 1983.
Elizabeth was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also attended All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport.
Surviving family include her children, Susan (Roger) Sharp, Galveston; Alan (Patty) Claxton, Walton; Diane (James) Upton, Logansport; and David (Heather) Claxton of Kokomo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Sharp, Michelle (Ben) Bonset, Amanda (Michael) Casteel, Katie (Jason) Thacker, Patrick Upton, several great grandchildren and one sister, Catherine Birch of Ireland. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Betty Horne, and two grandsons, Andrew and Shane Upton.
A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Rev. Fr. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Walton IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
