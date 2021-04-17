Elizabeth Reynolds

Elizabeth Betsy Reynolds, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 7:21 p.m., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1948 to Lorenzo and Margaret (Lisby) Bell in Charleston, S.C., and was raised by Lena Randall. On March 7, 1966 she married James Reynolds in South Carolina, and he survives.
Betsy graduated from Forest Park High School in Georgia and attended Tennessee Temple University. She taught kindergarten at Temple Christian School for several years. Betsy served the Lord, alongside her husband, as a missionary. They worked in Italy for 32 years and England for 6 years. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Betsy is survived by her husband, James; son, Michael (Christy) Reynolds; daughter, Michelle (Calogero Parasiliti Provenza) Reynolds; grandchildren, Avery, Audrey and Lucas Reynolds, Gionatan, Natan, Naomi and Ruben Parasiliti Provenza; brother, Ronnie (Judy) Bell; sister, Betty Prater; brothers in law, Roger Lee Reynolds and Henry Brady Reynolds.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents and Lena Randall.
Services will be at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Rd, Kokomo, with Dr. Mike Holloway and Dr. Jim Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Donations can be made to the Temple Baptist Missions Program in Betsy’s memory. Condolences made be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
