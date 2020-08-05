Elizabeth Pearl Woods, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 9:00 am on Monday, August 3, 2020, at home. She was born March 16, 1942, in Sharpsville, to William Ford Roler and Nita May (Harmon) Roler. On October 5, 1960, she married Larry Woods, in Kokomo, IN, and he survives.
Elizabeth graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1960. She was a homemaker and held positions at Lowes, Gas America, and Red Carpet Motel. She attended Morning Star Church. Elizabeth loved spending her time with family, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, and bowling.
In addition to her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her children, Cindy (Chris) Sullivan, Tena Eves, Shannon (John) Holmes, and Robbie (Lori) Woods; sister, Linda (Gary) Meeks; sister-in-law, Amanda Woods; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, William Ford Roler and Nita May (Harmon) Roler; son, Larry L. Woods; and brother, Max Roler.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor Jeff Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Elizabeth's family, please visit our floral store.