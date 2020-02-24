Elizabeth G. “Betty” Walker, 99, Frankfort, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 19, 1921, in New London, Indiana, the daughter of the late Glenn H. & Ethel (Hamilton) Newby. On August 16, 1941, she married Ralph “Tootie” Walker Jr., who preceded her in death January 14, 1988.
Betty was a 1939 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from Kokomo Center Schools having worked in the office for Kokomo High School and Haworth High School. Betty was a lifelong Republican, past President of Tri Kappa, O.E.S., Eastern Star of Russiaville, and P.T.A. President. She was also the librarian for Wesley Manor, Republican Precinct Chairman, and a member of Shiloh Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, quilting, piano playing, knitting, and was a NASCAR fan and a Civil War History buff.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jane Walker Heekin, the Villages, Florida; and her sister, Barbara Jo (Bobby) Dutton, Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter and son-in-law, Judith Ann and Jack Young; and her brother-in-law, Orren T. Dutton.
Betty’s family would like to express special thanks to Jim White, Kokomo, the doctors and the nursing staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Kokomo, and her caregivers at Wesley Manor, Frankfort.
In keeping with Betty’s wishes, a memorial service will be held in the spring. Stout & Son Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Elizabeth G. "Betty" (Newby) Walker's family, please visit our floral section.