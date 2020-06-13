Elizabeth "Betty" Louise (Martonchik) DiCarlo

Elizabeth “Betty” Louise DiCarlo 87, of Kokomo, In., formerly of Peru, Illinois passed onto her next life on May 25, 2020 at Kokomo Place Retirement Community. Betty was born to Leona and John Martonchik on June 9, 1932 in Leonore, Illinois. Her mother passed away when she was 5 years old and was then, lovingly, raised by her special aunt and uncle, Vernie and Lysty Lock.
She met her husband, Joseph, while both working at Westclox Clock factory in Peru, IL. Joe worked as head draftsman and Betty as an office worker. In 1952, they were married at St’s. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richland, IL. Betty dedicated her life to their children and loved them unconditionally. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty loved the beach and was an avid reader. The last few years of her life she poured herself into creating colored pencil art. It brought her much joy to gift her art to others.
Betty is survived by her children, Debbie (Bob) Steinkamp, Baldwin, MO, Sharon (Joe) Pyszka, Spring Valley, IL, Joe (Laura) DiCarlo, Kokomo, IN and John DiCarlo, Carmel, IN. Her grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Weberski, Brad (Justine) DiCarlo, Liz (Austin) Pyszka, Zac DiCarlo, Ashley Steinkamp, AJ and Sam DiCarlo. Her great-grandchildren, Allie and Michael Weberski, Luke DiCarlo and his sibling to be born this fall. Her sister-in-law, Pat DiCarlo and several nephews and nieces.
Betty was preceded in death by her Aunt and Uncle, her husband, several brother and sister in-laws, as well as her parents.
The family wants to thank father Mathew Arbuckle as well as the dedicated volunteers from St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches in Kokomo who visited, brought her Holy Communion, prayed the rosary with her every week and provided final preparations for her journey to Himself in Paradise.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Betty will be cremated and be laid to rest in a family plot in Illinois. Memorial services will take place at a later date in Illinois as well as a future Mass intention at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Kokomo, IN. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
