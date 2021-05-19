Elizabeth "Beth" A. (Christian) Weese

Elizabeth “Beth” A. Weese, 43, Kokomo, passed away at 10:27 am, Wednesday May 12, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Hospital. She was born in Tipton County on August 5, 1977 to Donald Christian and Beverly (Kelly) Fields. On October 3, 2014 in Kokomo, she married Ricky Allen Weese.
Beth was a graduate of Elwood High School. She was a volunteer for C.A.M. and the Mental Health Association. Beth grew up in the Pentecostal church. She was a great mother to her son and babysat for her nieces and nephews. Beth cared for her mother for many years before her passing. She enjoyed crafting and loved taking care of her home.
Along with her husband, Beth is survived by her son, Richard Allen Weese; sisters, Kellie DeWeese and Tamara Gibson; stepson, Ryan Weese; niece, Harley Reed; nephews, Joshua Maddox and Jonathan DeWeese; siter-in-law, Sue Miller; brother-in-law, Jerry (Helen) Weese; and stepfather Terry Fields; along with extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Fields; nephew, Arthur Reed; mother-in-law, Juanita Weese; and father-in-law, Frederick Weese.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, May 21, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Ruth Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until the time of service at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
