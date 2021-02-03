Elizabeth Ann Catron, 93, formerly of Peru and Kokomo, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Elizabeth was born in Kokomo, the daughter of Agnes (Ryan) Beaver and Emil Beaver. She was a 1945 graduate of Kokomo High School where she played violin in the orchestra and was in commercial studies.
She completed business and stenography courses at IU Kokomo and worked in various office roles with companies in Kokomo, all while managing a growing family. She retired from Delco after working as a secretary in the Engineering department where she met Paul. She and Paul moved to Peru in 1970, realizing their dream of owning a small farm. Elizabeth continued to play violin for fun throughout her life and as part of the Kokomo symphony orchestra. Elizabeth was an independent and active person who was involved with her family, and loved gardening and the outdoors, in particular her time at the farm in Peru. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting, and dancing with her husband Paul in the Delco Electronics Ballroom Dance Club.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and by her parents, and her brothers, John, Lawrence, Daniel, William and Edwin. She is survived by her sons Stephen and Timothy Damon from her husband James Damon (deceased); her daughters Susan Lorraine and Rachel Reams from her husband Albert Reams (deceased); and her daughter Amanda Cornet (from her husband Paul) and their spouses, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 12-2 p.m. at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in the memory of Elizabeth be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online (https://www.stjude.org), or to the American Humane online at https://www.americanhumane.org/get-involved/ or by phone (at 1-800-227-4645).
A tribute to Elizabeth's life may be viewed online at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com, where condolences may be shared with her family.