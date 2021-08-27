Eleanor “Joan” Wray, 87 of Tipton was welcomed home to her Lord & Savior on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Joan was born in Tipton on April 13, 1934 to Robert H & Agnes “Peg” (Pratt) Rockwell. She married Franklin R. Wray on March 13, 1955 at Mather Air Force base in California. He preceded her in death on July 16, 1992.

Joan retired from Pioneer in 1995 where she was the plant secretary. She was also employed at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company as the payroll clerk and had worked at S&D Motors and Sam Groves accounting firm.

She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She especially loved the Lord. She spent many years dedicating her time attending Emanuel Lutheran Church, where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Ladies Aid Society. She enjoyed camping, vegetable gardening, animals, playing cards, humming, and cross-word puzzles.

In the summer months, you could find her restoring historical grave stones. She volunteered and loved spending time working with the Tipton County Historical Society where she edited several books and wrote many articles for them. In 2000 she wrote a column for the Tipton County Tribune, “Millennial Moments”.

Joan volunteered for the Tipton County Pork Festival and was also a 4-H leader for the Busy Clovers club. She served on the board of Fairview Cemetery and the Board of Directors for Steel Parts Federal Credit Union. She was a huge fan of Jeff Gordon.

Throughout her life, Joan was funny, ornery, kind, strong-willed, generous, and loving.

Joan is survived by her children, Darryl Wray, Tipton, Rosanna Wray, Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Anthony Wray, Sarah (Blake) Ragan, Karah (Brody) Blake, Zachary Wray, Dakota Wray, all of Tipton County: three great-grandchildren, Jacob Wray, Coraleigh Blake, Gentrie Ragan and a special friend, David Cox.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, one son, Dennis W. Wray, a daughter, Valerie J. Wray, and brothers Robert W. Rockwell and John T. Rockwell; one sister, Ellen D. DeBell.

Joan’s funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30 at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main Street, Tipton with Rev. Dr. Robb Roloff presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Joan’s honor may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240 or the Tipton County Historical Society, 323 W. South Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.

Joan’s family would like to give a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice and the nursing staff at Miller’s Merry Manor. Matthew 25:23