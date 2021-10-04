Eldred “Bud” Wiechmann, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 11:50 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was born November 3, 1932, in Barnes, Kansas, to the late Herman Dietrich & Hulda Louise (Beikmann) Wiechmann. On August 26, 1956, he married Janet Ann Netson and after 61 years of marriage, passed away March 11, 2018.
Bud was a graduate of Barnes High School. He served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War, earning the rank of SSgt. He received his bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University. Bud retired in 1991 from General Motors after 31 years of service. He was an active member in Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer serving as a Deacon and on the Church Choir. Bud was a Boy Scout Leader and his 3 sons earned their Eagle Scout Award. He enjoyed gardening and supplying his neighbors with fresh vegetables.
Bud is survived by his 3 sons, Michael (Elena) Wiechmann, Alan Wiechmann and Larry (Danna) Wiechmann; and his 4 grandchildren, Jake, Jenna, Shaun and Christopher.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; an infant daughter; and siblings, Wilmer Wiechmann, Verlin Wiechmann, Lorna Lorenz and Delwin Wiechmann.
Funeral service celebrating Bud’s victory over death will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 2647 3rd Rd., Barnes, Kansas. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Church Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Bud’s memory to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Barnes or Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.