Eldonna A. (Butts) Beck

Eldonna A. Beck, 93, of Goshen, formerly of Young America, went home to be with the Lord at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen. She was born December 2, 1927 in Plymouth to H.G. and Lenora “Gladys” (Freeman) Butts. She married Max D. Beck on June 8, 1947 in Cass County. Max preceded her in death on July 27, 2014.
Eldonna was a Pharmacy Secretary for Dexter Pharmacy in Logansport for many years, she had also been employed as a Bank Teller for the National Bank in Logansport. She graduated from Young America High School with the class of 1946. The pride of her life were her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, shopping, antiquing and participating on her bowling team.
Surviving family include her children, Cindy Martz of Goshen; Myla (Rick) Cohee of Young America; her grandchildren, Monica (Ken) Holmes, Michelle (John) Oyer Fowler, Jason (Josh) Cohee, Michael (Melissa) Cohee, Matthew (Kristin) Cohee, Elizabeth and Katherine. Surviving great grandchildren include Kenny and wife Sarah; Katie and husband Kyle; Kyle and wife Samantha; Rachel and fiancée Abram; Nicholas, Jessica, Zachary, Evan, Cameron, Elizabeth, Abbigail and Caroline. Great Great Grandchildren are Kenny, Bradley, Chloe, Addison, Marion, Aurora, and Jackson. She is also survived by her fur baby’s Regie, Sherlock, Penny and baby Faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Max, son, Kevin, Brothers, Howard and Claude and sister Edith.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston and Funeral Services immediately following at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor John Newman officiating. Burial will follow in the Center UB Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
