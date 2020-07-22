Margaret Elaine Buchanan, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 8:28 pm Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. She was born August 14, 1942, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of the late James M. & Edna R. (Silvey) Buchanan.
Elaine was a 1960 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She attended Lincoln Christian College and graduated from Indiana State University in 1965. Elaine taught Family and Consumer Science at Tri Central from 1965 to 2000, and returned to teach from 2016-2020. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and had served as President. Elaine was an active member of Crossroads Community Church. Through the years she served other churches as director of children’s choirs and as a Sunday school teacher. She also served as head cook for The Ark Christian Ministries Summer Camp for many years. Elaine loved Jesus, her family and students. She was generous and showed her love to the people in her life.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Loretta (Bob) Collier; nieces and nephew, Kim (Jim) Shelton, Jenny (Jeff) Martin, and Jon (Cathy) Collier; great-nieces and great-nephews, Christopher Shelton, Rebekah Shelton, Anna Shelton, Katie Martin, Allie Martin, Caleb Martin, Riley Collier, Cameron Collier, and Adam Collier.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held for Elaine at 10:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church, 4256 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s memory to Tri Central Jr. Sr. High School FACS Dept. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
