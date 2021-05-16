Eileen Esther Bougher, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 1:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born February 11, 1928, in Logansport, IN, to Chester and Anna (Hammond) Bougher.
Eileen Started school in a three-room school in Hemlock Indiana and attended Sharpsville and Greentown Schools. Due to ill health, she left high school early and completed her education at a later date. She was a member of Jerome Christian Church and enjoyed the fellowship of many of her fellow church members. During WWII she served with the Civil Air Patrol at Bunker Hill Naval Air Station, now known as Grissom Air Reserve Base. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1995 after 48 years of service. Eileen had a passion for travel and toured numerous foreign countries as well as most of the United States.
She is survived by sisters, Betty (Bobby) Linson and Carolyn Helton; brother, Richard Bougher; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald Bougher and Richard Bougher; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and George Silcox; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Violet and Robert and Janice as well as brother-in-law Russel Helton and sister-in-law, Toni Bougher.
Funeral services celebrating Eileen’s life will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Greentown, with Pastor David Stokes officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Eileen's family, please visit our floral store.