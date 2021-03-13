Edwin John "Ed" Lossing

Edwin John Lossing, 64, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday March 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 18, 1956 to Thomas Conrad and June B. (Campbell) Lossing.
Ed was a 1974 graduate of Lánse Creuse High School. He worked for Chrysler as an Electrician and formerly worked for GM/Delphi. Ed was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. He loved flying, sailing, camping, canoeing, electronics, computers, Hamm radios, and photography.
Ed is survived by his mother, June Lossing; daughter, Sharlene Hartman; sister, Sharon Lossing; and many friends at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. E., Kokomo, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Possible care of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory. Messages of condolences may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com
