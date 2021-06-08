Edwin “Ed” Alva Weaver, 70, Kokomo, passed away Monday June 7, 2021, at his home. He was born March 13, 1951, in Trier, Germany, the son of the late Victor E. and Ileen L. (Kaufman) Weaver.
Ed was a 1969 graduate of Kokomo High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. before he was medically discharged. He worked at Dupont Chemical making glass etchings for computers, as well as at McGonigal Auto Dealership in Kokomo. Ed was a car enthusiast which showed in his interest in collecting model cars. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Steve) Ooley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor E. and Ileen L. (Kaufman) Weaver.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday June 12, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville IN. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to the Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd. Suite 140, Indianapolis IN 46250. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
