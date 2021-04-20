Edward Michael Leonard, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at age 86. Ed was born in Evanston, IL on April 15, 1935 to Helen Bernice Leonard nee Sullivan and Edward A. Leonard. He graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago and also attended Wright Junior College there in the 1950s. On October 22, 1960, he married Norma Jean Leonard nee Horton of Kokomo, IN. They were married for 55 years, until her death in 2015. The couple moved from Kokomo to Knoxville, TN in 1967 and lived there until 2003 while Ed was a furniture salesman for Kmart Furniture, Brown Squirrel, and then for Havertys Furniture.
You had a window into a bygone era when listening to Ed’s stories of the various classic jobs he had held since he started working before he was even 10-years-old, such as newspaper boy, golf caddy, soda jerk, and cab driver. He had a diaper route and a Coca-cola route (luckily not at the same time!) and spent several years as a traveling salesman. His stories of slipping into Wrigley field, riding the “El” alone as a kid, high school fraternity dances, and Chicago jazz clubs all brought the past alive as well.
Ed and Norma shared their love for the outdoors and spent many hours walking together. Living in Knoxville for so many years, they grew to love the nearby Smoky Mountains, and it became a frequent destination for Ed and Norma, their two daughters, Lori and Amy, and then their three grandchildren, Dylan, Mario, and Grace. Those car trips always included Ed’s singing of his favorite songs, especially showtunes. Ed loved learning, and his curious mind resulted in many varied interests over the years. Ed enjoyed gardening, woodworking, nature photography, and recreational swimming. He loved to spend his breaks at work listening to Opera & Jazz. He dove into genealogy and gave all of us the gift of our family history and all the photos and videos he could find. He was an avid reader who loved to read sci-fi, mysteries, and all types of history. He also kept up with current events and rarely ever missed the Sunday edition of his hometown paper, the Chicago Tribune. Ed’s wonderful cookies and baked goods have a special place in our favorite Christmas memories. He also made holidays special by designing and creating personalized cards for birthdays, Christmases, and Anniversaries. Ed and Norma both loved a house full of family and friends and provided all of us with wonderful memories of occasions enlivened by his dry sense of humor.
More than all of his interests and pastimes, however, being a devoted husband and father was most important to Ed. He was unashamedly sentimental, and nothing mattered more to him than his family. He was the proud father of two children, Lori Boyd, who lives in NJ with her husband Miles, and Amy Leonard Tuch, who lives in Cincinnati with her husband Harry. Ed also adored his three grandchildren, Dylan Michael Boyd, of New York City, and Mario Leonard and Grace Ruth Dicesare, who both live in Cincinnati. He is also survived by his brother, Jim, in Las Vegas, NV, as well as several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews here in Indiana.
There will be a short viewing at Noon on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Stout & Son Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville, IN 46068. This will be followed at 1:00 p.m. by a graveside service in the nearby Sharpsville Cemetery where he will be buried next to Norma. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ed’s memory to any of the following: The Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, to help preserve this national park that gave him so many wonderful memories, https://www.nps.gov/grsm/getinvolved/supportyourpark/joinourfriends.htm or directly to https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate, or to either of these Parkinson’s groups to fight this awful disease: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or The Parkinson’s Foundation, https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html.
