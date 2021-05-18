Edward Lee Nay, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 11:34 am, Sunday May 16, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent, Kokomo. Edward was born June 10, 1945 to the late Harry and Irene (Hughes) Nay. On July 12, 1975 he married Mary Shockney in Kokomo, who preceded him in death in 2014.
Edward was a 1964 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked for Delco Electronics and retired after 42 ½ years of service. He was active in the Men’s Club, Youth Band, and Adult Band through the Salvation Army. Edward was the Young People Sergeant Major. He enjoyed playing games with his granddaughter and loved spending the holidays with his family, especially Christmas.
He is survived by daughters, Heather Nay, Amy Nay, and Angela Nay; granddaughter, Makayla Nay; sisters, Margaret (David) Osborn, and Nancy Bessler; nieces, Cindy (Ron) Coulter, Stacy Lemons, Leahann (Toby) Rogers, Brandi Wallace, and Katie Rosland; nephews, Doug Matthews, Mark Matthews, Justin (Crystal) Bessler, And Joel Shockney; brother-in-law, John Shockney, sisters-in-law, Becca Stafford, and Kathy Shockney; honorary grandsons, Sam Davis and Camden Stott.
Along with his wife and parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jim Bessler, Chet Shockney, and Jim Shockney; nephews, Chris Shockney and Waylon Coulter.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Rd., Kokomo, with Lt. Joey Gates officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s name to the Salvation Army. Services have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
