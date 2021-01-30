Edward L. Wagoner, 75, Cutler, passed away at 2:21 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born November 3, 1945 to Donald L. and Esther P. (Hendrix) Wagoner in Cutler, IN. On March 19, 1966, he married Wanita M. (Howard) Wagoner, who preceded him in death on June 11, 2010.
Ed was a 1964 graduate of Carroll High School. He attended Morehead State University and Purdue University. He was a farmer and lived most of his life on the family farm in Cutler.
Ed is survived by his four sons, Scott E. (Michelle) Wagoner, Bringhurst, Matthew L. Wagoner, Frankfort, Chad H. (Andrea) Wagoner, Frankfort, and Weston L. Wagoner, Frankfort; grandchildren, Kylie, Darrion, Emily, Zaine, Rolla, Rory, and Alistair Wagoner; and great-grandchild, Myla Wagoner.
In addition to his wife Wanita, Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Ball Hill Cemetery with Pastor Michael Rogers officiating. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Class of 1964 Carroll High School Scholarship Fund in Edward’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel in Burlington have been entrusted with arrangements.
