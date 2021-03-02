Edward Gibson

Edward W. Gibson, Sr., 85 of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born July 8, 1935 in Arthur, TN to William and Katherine (Adams) Gibson.

He married Reva Smith, the love of his life, on November 24, 1962. She survives him.

Edward worked at Kolux sign manufacturing plant, for over 30 years. After Edward retired from Kolux, in Kokomo, he went to work for Reid Roofing where everyone called him "pop".

Edward always had time for his family. He was always helping them with something never worrying about what he had to do himself. He and Reva enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, weekend's at the lake and their grandchildren's sports and school functions. Their motor home could not leave home unless it was loaded down with the grandchildren. He loved fishing and he would often go salmon fishing and bluegill fishing with his sons. He loved gardening and he had the best looking garden there was. He could grow anything and he never did it all for himself, he gave plenty away to his children and to others. He taught his children to swim, shoot a gun, drive a car, mow the lawn, ride a bike, skate, and work hard for their money. Our dad was a very smart man.

Edward's children are daughters Sharon (Jim) Dunkle, Sandy (Kenny) Meacham, and Rebecca Cecil, his sons were Mark (Sue) Gibson, and John (Suzy) Gibson. There are 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren, with a baby boy expected in June, and a baby girl in July.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Edward is survived by his wife Reva of 58 years, brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Garland, Jo (Glen) Earl, Kenneth Gibson, Albert (Janice) Gibson, and Sam Gibson. All of Tennesse. Brother-in-law Bill (Barbara) Hale, of Columbus, Ohio. He also had several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: Lillian Gibson, sister; Ervine Gibson, sister; Pamela Morehead, daughter; Edward Gibson II, son; Emiley Brannon great granddaughter; Junie Mae Leach, sister; Jimmy Gibson, brother; Rhonda Sloan, niece; Renosa Noah, niece; Evalee Pearns, sister-in-law; and Billy Hale, nephew.

This wonderful man who is called husband, dad, daddy, pop, papaw, grandpa, brother, uncle, or friend will never be forgotten. We love you.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.