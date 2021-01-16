Edward Earnest Carney, Sr., 89, of Frankfort, Indiana passed away on January 14, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1931 in Clinton County, IN the son of Alton and Clara (Riley) Carney. He married Arjarry Carney (Thompson) who survives.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Army. After 35 years of service, he retired from ADM in Frankfort, IN. Ed was an avid bowler and fisherman. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Ed enjoyed being around others and joking around. He enjoyed watching sports.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Arjarry Carney of Frankfort, IN; two daughters and one son, Cathy Norris (Ronnie) of Frankfort, IN; Lorraine Atchley (Steve) of Frankfort, IN; Edward E. Carney, Jr. (Cheryl) of Scircleville, IN; six grandchildren, Brandy Marlow (Glenn) of Rossville, IN; Amber Ward (Clay) of Arcadia, IN; Nicolas Atchley (Brittany) of Mulberry, IN; Yvette Atchley of Mulberry, IN; Jackie Carney of Frankfort, IN; Taren Ruiz of Frankfort, IN; sixteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a sister, Jovonna Carney Houk of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Robert Carney, brothers Bob Carney and Floyd Carney, sister Virginia Rodman.
Private services have been arranged with Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.