Edward D. Conner, 65, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord at 2:31 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born June 27, 1954 in South Haven, Michigan to Donald E. and Maxine (Mundell) Conner. He married Diana Colson on March 22, 1981 in Indianapolis and she survives.
Ed retired from Chrysler with over 30 years’ service. The past seven years he has been working as a correctional officer at the Miami County Correctional Facility. He enjoyed Shak Makerspace, woodworking and especially spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving family include his wife Diana Conner of Galveston, his two sons, Cory (Dawn) Conner of South Bend and Josef Conner of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Khierstyn, Isabella, Alexander, Aubree, Lilyana and Charlotte. One brother, David (Jo) Conner of Las Vegas, NV and one sister Theresa (Dan) MacDonald of Wisconsin also survive him as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and his inlaws.
Private Services will be held due to the COVID19 pandemic on Tuesday, May 26that Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Rev. Fr. Phillip Lashbrook officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in Ed’s honor. You may leave a note of encouragement to his family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Edward's family, please visit our floral store.
Edward D. Conner, 65, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord at 2:31 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born June 27, 1954 in South Haven, Michigan to Donald E. and Maxine (Mundell) Conner. He married Diana Colson on March 22, 1981 in Indianapolis and she survives.
Ed retired from Chrysler with over 30 years’ service. The past seven years he has been working as a correctional officer at the Miami County Correctional Facility. He enjoyed Shak Makerspace, woodworking and especially spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving family include his wife Diana Conner of Galveston, his two sons, Cory (Dawn) Conner of South Bend and Josef Conner of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Khierstyn, Isabella, Alexander, Aubree, Lilyana and Charlotte. One brother, David (Jo) Conner of Las Vegas, NV and one sister Theresa (Dan) MacDonald of Wisconsin also survive him as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and his inlaws.
Private Services will be held due to the COVID19 pandemic on Tuesday, May 26that Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Rev. Fr. Phillip Lashbrook officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in Ed’s honor. You may leave a note of encouragement to his family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Edward's family, please visit our floral store.