Edward Andrew Serrano was born December 8th, 1931 in Old Town San Diego, California. Edward was one of 15 children born to Violet McKay Serrano and George Anthony Serrano. He graduated from Point Loma High School in 1950. He began playing minor league baseball in 1951 for Bisbee-Douglas, and played for Great Falls in 1952. He was soon drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-54, before returning to the U.S. to continue playing baseball. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and the Army Occupation Medal for his service in Germany. He was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in August 1960. Upon his return to the United States in 1954, he made his way through several minor league baseball teams, ultimately landing a position as a manager for the Kokomo Dodgers.
Ed was an active member of the American Legion, VFW and St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He owned and operated Serrano Landscaping in Kokomo from 1966 to 2000. In 2000 he thought he might slow down and prepare for retirement, selling his company, however he remained with Serrano-Wunderlich landscaping for several more years until eventually moving on to mentoring his step-daughter in the creation of The Backyard Gardeners, LLC. He continued to work until late 2018 when he finally decided to take time to play more golf! Ed never truly slowed down, though, donating his time and landscaping talents at the grounds of the American Legion and several of his close family & friends' homes.
Ed is survived by his step-children Misha Jefferson and Marshall Banter; four grandchildren Phoenix Jefferson, Karmin Banter, Kadin McCain, and Griffin Jefferson along with 49 nieces and nephews. His surviving siblings include Georgia Drummond, Maryjo Serrano, Sonia Gonsalves Lana Hewlett and James Serrano and Leonard Serrano; and special cousin Louis Hahn. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George Serrano, Bobby Serrano, Rodney Serrano, Louis Serrano; sisters Geraldine Rudasill, Barbara Bohannon, Bette June Marciel and Carol Sue Peebles.
Ed had an affinity for his four-legged Schnauzer friends and a Yorkie named Chloe, taking them everywhere he went. Ed believed in helping those less fortunate as much as he could. He supported St. Jude’s and the Shriners Hospital throughout the years. Ed never met a stranger, and opened his home to several friends that became family over the years. He was a hard-worker, a mentor, a friend, and a helluva guy.
Friends and family may rejoice in the celebration of Ed's life with service at 3 p.m. at Highland Park Baseball Stadium (CFD Investments Baseball Stadium) on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Father Arbuckle of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church will be officiating. Commemoration, story-telling, and reception will immediately follow until 6 p.m. at the ballpark.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made for a memorialization of Ed. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com