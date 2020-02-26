Mr. Edsel "Eddie" Dean Williams Jr., 51, of Kokomo, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Lafayette, In. He was born February 2, 1969 to Edsel "Ed" Dean Williams Sr. and the late Sheila Williams.
Eddie attended Kokomo High School and graduated Ball State University in 2006. He worked for the City of Kokomo Street Department prior to his illness. He had an infectious laugh and often made others feel better when his health was not seemingly, on his side. Eddie loved music and talking to family at all hours on the phone. He also enjoyed his great nephews, Ivy, Cheston, Jace, Braxxon, Owen, and Arlo.
Eddie would not want tears at this time but instead do something good for each other. Be kind! He loved the Colts, fishing on Lake Okeechobee and sharing good times with his best friends, Timmy and Rusty; and Travis, his cousin and first friend.
He is survived by his father, Ed Williams Sr.; sisters, Angie (Derek Miller) Armfield and Kimberly (Craig) Walker; step brothers, Jammie (Beth) Chorrushi and Randy (Melissa) Chorrushi; step sisters, Tina (Jeff) Branum and Carie (Kermmie) Jackson; uncles, Mark (Dorothy) Williams, Pat (Kathy) Taylor, and Kevin (Marty) Taylor; aunts, Bridgett (Tom) Maher and Sandy Summers; nephews, David and Jaden; nieces, Alexis, Tori, Lauran, Ashley, K.C., and Justin; and six great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Williams; grandparents, Ned and Florence Taylor and Russell and Margaret Williams; step mother, Peggy Williams; and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service for Eddie will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. There will be time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M., on Saturday, also at the mortuary. Pastor Joe Wampler will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eddie to the American Cancer Society, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary.