Edna (Wiedenhoeft) Sherrick

Edna Sherrick, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 1:40 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Peru. She was born March 29, 1942, in Peru, the daughter of the late Daniel Frank & Rose Mae (Tully) Wiedenhoeft. On November 28, 1959, she married Walter Clyde Sherrick who preceded her in death on August 29, 2003.
Edna graduated from nursing school in May of 1984 from Indiana University at Kokomo. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital. Edna enjoyed traveling, cooking and reading. She cherished the time she spent with her family, grandchildren and her dog, Mia. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church and St. Charles Church in Peru where she worked in various areas of the churches. She was very giving and ready to take care of other people.
Edna is survived by her children, Rosellen (Todd) Connolly and John (Melissa) Sherrick; grandchildren, Sarah Connolly, Patrick Connolly, Lyndsee McCauslin, Sadee Sherrick, Danielle Sherrick and Frances Sherrick; daughter-in-law, Joy Sherrick; and sisters-in-law, Janice Wiedenhoeft and Nancy Sherrick-Hirth.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; son, Daniel Sherrick; and brother, Daniel Wiedenhoeft.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Christopher Shocklee the celebrant. Masks are required to be worn for visitation and Mass. Burial will be held in St. Charles Cemetery in Peru at a later date. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna’s memory to Riley Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
