Mrs. Edna Smith, 97 peacefully joined her husband, family and Loving Creator on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 7:45 PM in Bloom of Kokomo. She was born in Winfield, Alabama on July 17, 1922 to Theodore and Carrie Webster who preceded her in death. She married Willard T. Smith on February 25, 1950 and lived a long happy life in Kokomo until his passing on May 15 2017. She was extremely close to her sisters Mrs. Bealon Rister, Mrs. Louise Weeks, and brothers Edward Webster, and Aubrey Webster all of whom preceded her in death.
Edna worked at Delco Electronics and retired under GM after 30 years of service. Nothing was more important to her than her family and faith. She and her husband Willard attended Fairview Missionary Baptist Church for Decades.
She enjoyed a successful career and was a wonderful southern cook, gardener and story teller enriching our lives with stories of her youth and family heritage. Edna will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. We are forever grateful for the wonderful way she touched our lives. She was a blessing to all that knew her.
She will be put to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Guardian Angel Hospice. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and caretakers at both Guardian Angel Hospice and Bloom of Kokomo for their endless care. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna (Webster) Smith, please visit our tribute store.