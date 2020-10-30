Edna May Lawson, 87, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1933 in New Bedford, MA the daughter of Mendal and Pearl (Currie) Briggs. Edna retired from Delco in 1984 after many years. She loved fishing, watching game shows, puzzles, reading, but most of all spending time with her family.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert; and sister, Joann Wright.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Rondal) Sizemore, Robert (Sarah) Lawson; grandchildren, Amber (Chad), Daniel (Liz), Kyle (Melinda), Brittiny, Logan (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Gracie, Daniel, Corbin, Alina; sister, Frances Owens; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00 am until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com