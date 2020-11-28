Edna Mae Sweares, 79, departed this life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 3:40 pm with family by her side. She was born June 10, 1941, to William L. and Opal I. (Petty) Sears, in Meador, KY. On January 16, 1960, in Tipton, IN, she married the love of her life, Lanny Lee Sweares, Sr.
Edna graduated from Prairie Twp. in 1960. After high school, she became a wonderful homemaker, worked at Three Sisters clothing store and then at her mother’s pizza business for 17 years. She loved spending time with her entire family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was definitely a busy bee with puzzles, crafting, shopping, painting, ceramics, fishing, and traveling but most of all her favorite hobby was bowling with her sweet friend, Betty Mace. Edna never met a stranger and all that she met just loved her bubbly, sweet, and caring personality. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
She was blessed with a daughter and son-in-law, Christina M. and Carl A. Johnson; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Lanny Lee Sweares, Jr. and Staci Sweares and Kurt Allen Sweares; four grandchildren, Shelbie (Cody) Damewood, Kaylynn (Ronnell) Pritchett, Andrew (Destiny) Catron, and Ariana Sweares; eight great-grandchildren, MiShaun, Kylah, Kobe, MiRaun, Evelyn, Drew, and Levaihya and Kamiah; brothers, William O’Dell (Shirley) Sears, Johnnie D. (Brenda) Sears; sisters-in-law, Sandra(Sis) (Doug) Jones, Diana (William) Hicks, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Garry (Sue) Hendricks, Illinois; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, parents, mother and father-in-law and her loyal furry companion, Lil Bit.
In honoring Edna’s wishes, no public services will be held. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
