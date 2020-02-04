Edna Eileen Wade, 90, of Kokomo, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Waterford Health Campus. She was born to the late Lois T. Taylor and Addy Jennetta (Morrison) on September 7, 1929 in Jonesboro, AR. She married John D. Wade in Jonesboro. He preceded her in death.
Eileen owned and operated Eileen's Beauty Salon from the 1950's 60's and 70's. She had a passion for traveling the World, including England, Europe, the Middle East, Hawaii and Alaska to name a few. Eileen enjoyed collecting antiques and rummaging through garage sales.
Surviving her are one son Tom Gaddy (Kathy), step children Randy Wade, Linda Wilcox, Roger Wade, and John Wade (Kathy), grandson Matthew Gaddy, two sisters Lapez Dooley (Jim), and Judy Taylor, a brother Pat Taylor (Deborah), many nieces and nephews, and a very special, close cousin, Ruby Long.
Those who have preceded her in death are her parents, husband John, and one sister Lois Jo Harvey.
There will be a gathering for Eileen at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, IN.
If you wish to leave a donation in Eileen's memory, you may do so towards the Alzheimer's Association of Indiana.