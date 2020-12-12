Edna E. Strong, 98, Largo, FL, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL. She was born in Greenville, TN, on October 16, 1922, to W.J. and Minnie (McAmis) Lowry. She married Howard “Woody” Strong. He preceded her in death.
Edna attended Baileytown Schools in Greenville, TN. She worked at GM and Delco Electronics for 30 years until her retirement in 1977. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, traveling, visiting family in Tennessee and wintering with her husband in Florida for 30 years. She was a kind and gentle woman that enjoyed time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Debbie Burthay; sister, Mildred Dearstone; son-in-law, Jim Kelley; grandchildren, Kelly Kuhn, Todd Kelley, and Michael Burthay; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mildred Kelley, son-in-law, Joe Burthay; brother, Ralph Lowry; sisters, Mary Frank Phillips and Norma Jean Strong; and grandchild, Sherrill Rothchild.
Funeral service will be held, 1:30 pm, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
