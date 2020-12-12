Edna E. Strong

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern won its sixth straight game against rival Illinois with a 28-10 victory Saturday. The No. 14 Wildcats (6-1) controlled the run game with 411 yards on a soggy and blustery Ryan Field, ensuring they head into the Big Ten championship game against No. 4 Ohio State with momentum. Freshman running back Cam Porter led the way with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 24 ...