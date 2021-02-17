Edna Delilah "Edie" Humerickhouse-Goodman

Edna Delilah Humerickhouse-Goodman, 52, Kokomo, passed away at 4:28 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 16, 1969, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Ronald & Mildred (Michael) Humerickhouse. On July 19, 2018, in Kokomo, she married Troy Allen Goodman who survives.
Edie received a degree in cosmetology and worked in the hair salon at J.C. Penny’s for several years before opening a solon on Arnold Court in Kokomo. She began working at Chrysler and worked 2 days a week doing hair at her shop, Love is in the Hair, on Home Ave. Edie loved her cats and was a Rottweiler breeder. She enjoyed crafting and was a member of The Vine Church on Armstrong Street. Edie loved listening to KLove and singing Gospel music. On July 19, 2018, a quote on her Facebook page appeared as follows “Today I married my best friend and my soul mate, I love this man with all my heart,” Troy Goodman.
Along with her husband Troy, Edie is also survived by her sons, Steven Colbern and Ronald Humerickhouse; step-children, Derek Goodman, Lance Stikes, Kyle Goodman, Katelyn Nelms, Tyler Allen, Seth Allen, Erica Ryan, Dakota Goodman and Jayden Goodman; sisters, Patricia (Dave) Hostetler and Lisa Dotterwich (Joe Davis).
Edie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael A. King.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1-3 pm Friday, February 19, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private family services will be held with Darrell Coalburn officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Edna's family, please visit our floral store.