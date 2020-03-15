Edith E. (Owen) Lock

Edith "Sis" Lock, 63, of Kokomo, made her journey to heaven Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:55 p.m. in her home. She was born March 8, 1957 in Kokomo to the late Harrison E. and Reina M. (Name) Owen. She retired from Haynes International in Kokomo in 2016 as a Safety Coordinator. Along with a manufacturing career, she was a manager of convenient stores, and was a CNA. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a proud member of the "Dribble Dolls." She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working word search puzzles in record time, and collecting snowmen.
Surviving family include her two daughters, Mitasha Renee (Matthew) Owens of Kokomo and Misty Lynn (Rick Jr.) Davis of Noblesville and former husband, Clayton Wayne Lock. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shaun Sefton, Seth Mesaros, Kelsi Owens, Jacob Mesaros, Nicholas Davis, Joshua Davis and Jackson Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harrison “Bub” Owen, Jr. and a half-brother, Billy Name.
Edith touched each person she came in contact with by her kind spirit, caring and compassionate soul, and her wisdom of life was like none other. She was truly an angel on earth that loved unconditionally.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with David Dobson officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Cemetery north of Young America. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Edith requested everyone to be comfortable, please feel free to wear blue jeans in honor of her. Special thank you to Cathy and Erin from Elara Caring Hospice for the end-of-life care. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of donor’s choice. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
