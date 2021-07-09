Edgar Allen Martin, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home. He was born November 18, 1942, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Victor Allen & Lucille (Petty) Martin. On July 3, 1975, he married Sarah Jane Burris.
Edgar was an evangelist and graduate of Gulf Coast Bible College. He preached the Gospel in almost all 50 states and, for a period of 7 years, preached nightly. He was a master carpenter and a musician who played the cello and trombone. Edgar served on the pastoral staff in Oklahoma for 20 years before moving to Kokomo in 2003. There he attended Kokomo Christian Fellowship and was active in a county-wide Ministers Prayer Group and CAM, a ministry to the homeless. He and Sarah started the Herald of Hope Ministry and also radio broadcasts on stations WSHW and WBRI in Indiana and WITA in Tennessee.
Edgar is survived by his wife Sarah and nieces and nephews Michael Correl, Maylou Correl, Terri Martin, Timothy Martin, Krista Kim, Joel Helbling, Fidelle Hopper, Michael Helbling, Sarah Somich, Chris Burris, Chuck Burris and Peter Burris.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Dwight Allen Martin and Lenora Johnson.
A memorial service celebrating Edgar’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 West Lincoln Road in Kokomo, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 pm until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Edgar’s memory to www.heraldofhope.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
