Edgar Allen “Ed” Stevens, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 5:10 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born January 13, 1930, in Kokomo, the son of the late Owen M. & Fern L. (Peters) Stevens. On December 15, 1950, he married Elizabeth “Garnell” Hosier who preceded him in death on December 24, 1992. He then married Joan E. Mummert on November 30, 1996, in Kokomo who survives.
Ed was a 1948 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Army from 1952-1953. He retired from Stellite/Cabot Corporation as a data processor in September of 1986 after 35 years of service. Ed was a 50 year member of both Main Street United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge #389. He enjoyed woodworking and bike riding. Ed was an Eagle Scout and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Along with his wife Joan, Ed is also survived by his children, Douglas (Diana) Stevens of Springfield, OH and Mark Stevens of Kokomo; step-children, Janice McCabe of Kokomo, Michael (Judy) McCabe of Jonesborough, TN and Karen (Tom) Scheumann of Jonesborough, TN; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bradley (Becky) Stevens and Carter, Brycen and Addie, Katy (Mike) Ferrell and Bradley, Alannah and Jacob, Jessica (Jeff) Dubois and Justin, Kelsey and Drew, Matthew Long and Caroline and Lily, Sarah (Joe) Ura and Nathan, Ben and Isaac, Evan (Lexi) McCabe and Sterling, Andrew Scheumann and Kevin Scheumann; sisters-in-law, Betty Stevens and Madeline Stevens.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Garnell Stevens; brothers, Robert M. Stevens and James L. Stevens; and in-laws, Kathryn & Harley Hosier.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Dr. Dale Mendenhall and Pastor Oscar Ramos officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Main Street UMC. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Edgar's family, please visit our floral store.