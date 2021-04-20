Eddie L. Mason, 73 of Tipton died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 22, 1948 in Grundy, Virginia to Lewis & Ida Bell (Shortridge) Mason. On July 9, 1988 he married Linda Netherton and she survives.
He was a 1966 graduate of Tipton High School. Eddie worked at Perfect Circle, Dean’s Foods, and Biddles in Sheridan where he was a Machinist 1st class. He loved building and flying remote controlled airplanes, especially the Biplane models. He was a member of Kokomo Blue Angels RC flying club. Eddie was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and more recently his Yamaha motorcycle he had bought.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Tipton, children Myrna Abbott of Avon, Stacie Dell and husband Todd of Tipton; a sister, Debra Shriek of Tipton; grandchildren Logan and Colby Abbott, Austin and Emily McCollum. He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary L. Mason.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Mason family.
Memorial contributions in Eddie’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674 or Kokomo Blue Angels through the funeral home.