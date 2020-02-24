Eddie L. Baker, 79, passed away at 1:27 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born January 1, 1941, in Kokomo, the son of the late Ernest L. & Louise (Woods) Baker. On November 19, 1977, he married Beth Ellen Everett, and she survives.
Eddie was a 1960 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Marine Corps from 1960-1964 and during Vietnam from 1963-1964 as a rifle expert. He retired in 2001 after 30 years of service with Delco Electronics as a pipefitter and was a member of the UAW Local #292.
Eddie was a life member of the VFW, and a member of the Greentown American Legion. He was also a member of the Eagles, and the Isaak Walton League. Eddie started the Kokomo Boxing Club with Punchy Cone and coached many national champions. He was the amateur boxing coach of the year in 1985 and was selected to be the USA amateur boxing coach on a European tour. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and coach boxing.
Along with his wife Beth, Eddie is survived by his son, Jeffery (Steph) Baker, Bloomington; grandchildren, Bridgette (Blaine) McCauley, Kokomo, Andrew Baker, Indianapolis, Matt Baker, Kokomo, Cody Baker, Chicago, and Dylan Baker, Bloomington; great-grandchildren, Landen Baker, Harrison McCauley, Everly McCauley, Bentlee McCauley, and Genevieve McCauley; sister, Pam Neff, Bettendorf, Iowa; and niece, Melissa (Kyle) Poulsen, along with several cousins.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Shawn Baker.
In keeping with Eddie’s wishes, no services will be held. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation. Memorial contributions may be made in Eddie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
