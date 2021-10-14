Eddie “Dogg” Gish, 67, of Lincoln, died October 11, 2021, at his home in Lincoln, IN surrounded by family and friends.

Mr. Gish was born April 16, 1954, in Logansport, Indiana, to Robert and Florence (Wray) Gish.

He attended Lewis Cass High school in Walton, Indiana, graduating in 1972. He continued his education and studied drafting. He worked in skilled trades at Chrysler for over 20 years. He retired in 2019.

He was a proud and faithful soldier in the United States Marine Corp from 1972-1977.

He enjoyed watching football, fishing, motorcycles, shooting sports, blowing stuff up, and sitting around chewing the fat with friends and family.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gish, Mother, Florence Gish and beloved wife Mary Gish. He wed Mary Weitzel on September 28, 1978.

He is survived by his children Charles Gish, Joshua and April (Moore) Gish and Amanda and Adam Kirkpatrick, MaryBeth (Trinoskey) and Austin McQuiston; his sister Francis (Gish) and Jack Breece; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rick and Theresa Weitzel; his nieces and nephews Gene Weitzel, Jeremy Weitzel, Christopher Weitzel, Mathew Weitzel, Bill Danewood, Marsha McCorkle, Holly Trinoskey; Grandchildren Elijah Kirkpatrick, Brianna Gish, Olivia Gish, Norah Gish, and Georgia Gish, Alexander McQuiston, Emmerson McQuiston, August McQuiston; and all our family in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, with graveside services following at 1:00 p.m. at Musselman Cemetery near Camden with Pastor Jerry Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Wounded Warrior Project at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256 or you may donate online at www.woundedwarriorproject.com or to the Cass County Military Rites Detail, 2998 W. St. Rd. 16, Lucerne, IN. 46950. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com