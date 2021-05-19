Ed White Lambert

We are completely heartbroken to announce the passing of Edgar White Lambert on May 15, 2021.

The world brightened and this story of love and devotion began on November 4, 1940 when Ed arrived as the oldest son of Tom and Mossie Lambert in Harrogate, Tennessee. He married the love of his life, Diann, on June 22, 1968.

White will be lovingly remembered and incredibly missed by “his girls” and their spouses: Pamela (Jay) Bennett and Kimberly (Brian) Morton; his adored grandchildren: Jacob Bennett, Paige Bennett, Trent Morton, and Audra Morton; his siblings: Reba Sue Hozey, Cassie Bolinger, Louise Burton, and Buck Lambert; his “in-law” siblings: Chuck (Diane) Wyatt, Sandra Hill, and Frank (Susan) Wyatt; and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand-nieces and nephew.

He was welcomed into heaven by his grandson Parker Bennett, cherished mother-in-law Ruth Wyatt, beloved grandparents, parents, four brothers-in-law, and cousins.

Ed enjoyed fast cars (especially corvettes), basketball, golf, baseball, bowling, pitching horseshoes, fishing, exploring the outdoors, watching the birds and rabbits in his yard, and planting his garden.

But nothing compared to his love for and devotion to his wife and family. They were his world. In his own words, marrying Diann “saved his life”, and he felt like the luckiest man in the world to have her by his side. He considered “his girls” to be his greatest accomplishments and would often tell Diann, “we did good, honey.” He obviously loved and respected Jay and Brian because he let them marry his daughters and they never ended up “hidden in a cave somewhere in the Cumberland Gap mountains.” He certainly liked to joke with them.

The icing on the cake (and he always did have a sweet tooth) was being a papaw, and he could not have been a better one. He loved spending time with each of them and definitely was their biggest fan. Just like he did with his daughters, he taught them so much: gardening, fishing, basketball, baseball, poker, how to ride a bike, the love of the outdoors and exploring streams and rocks, but most importantly how to love and to be loved unconditionally and sacrificially.

During his school-age years, he excelled at basketball, baseball, and hard work. After high school, he joined the army where he “had so much fun.” He genuinely enjoyed his time in the military, and of course he was an expert marksman, in charge of the weapons room, and could drive anything with wheels while he was there. After the army, Ed worked for Chrysler transmission plant and retired after 34 years.

There was never any doubt that White loved his wife and family with everything he had and that he would do anything for them; there was also never any doubt that his wife and family felt exactly the same way about him!

When White was around, you could always count on having a great time filled with laughter and love. He was loving, funny, kind, generous, devoted, considerate, wise, romantic, always willing to help, hardworking, strong, and tough as nails (who else could have an aggressive stage 4 lymphoma without any signs or complaints until it reached his brain 1.5 weeks ago?!)

Everything Ed did, he did well. He was simply the best. The best husband, dad, papaw, the greatest everything. Our world got a lot dimmer on May 15 at 12:52am. We lost a truly great man.

We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. Vincent 86th and St. Vincent hospice for their incredible compassion and care.

Visitation will be held at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo, IN. 46902 on Monday, May 24, from 1:00-3:00 pm with a celebration of life service following at 3:00. Ed’s earthly body will be laid to rest in Sharpsville Cemetery.

If you would prefer to make a donation in his name rather than flowers, we suggest American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.