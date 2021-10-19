Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Ebert C. Williams, Jr., from complications of COVID-19. Ebert was the son of Ebert and Lois Williams, who proceeded him in death along with sisters and a brother.
Ebert was a 1968 graduate of Kokomo High School. He enlisted in the US Navy and was a Seabee. He was stationed in Davisville, RI, and also served in Operation Deep Freeze at the South Pole. In October of 1968, he married the love of his life, Ranona Huey. They resided in Kokomo after his release from the Navy, where they raised 3 daughters, Shiela Reed, Lynette Richey and Susanne Richey. They have 6 grandchildren, Bryan Williams, Andrew Williams, Lyndsey Maloney, Caitlin Maloney, Kyle Richey and Kaylee Richey. They also have 13 great grandchildren.
Ebert had many passions from riding his Harley, traveling the US with Nona, bowling, golf. But his longest passion was his drag racing at Bunker Hill and other tracks. He was a member of Bennetts Switch Community Church.
Ebert requested no funeral services but want us to celebrate his life. Ebert's Celebration Of Life will be November 6th at Bennetts Switch Community Church from 1-5 p.m., for all his many friends and family. At 2:30 p.m., join us in remembrance of Ebert by sharing your stories and fondest memories.