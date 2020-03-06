Earnest D. Ryan, 63 of Kokomo died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on May 21, 1956 in Tipton to Darrell E. and Jeanette (Purvis) Ryan.
Earnest worked on small engines and enjoyed his handyman odd jobs he would do around town.
He is survived by his siblings, Sondra Phillips of Anderson and Nick Ryan of Washington, Indiana. He has numerous nieces and nephews, Doby, Kathy, Joe, Tracie, Stacie, Kellie, Melissa, Shawn, Wesley, Ashley, Lyndsey, Karleigh, to mention a few. He is also survived by his sister –in-law, Pamela “PJ” Ryan of Tipton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Jeanette and brothers, Larry and Rickie and a nephew, John.
The family is planning for a gathering at a later date to be determined.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.