Earl Ebert Kinder, 94, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1926 in Sharpsville, IN the son of Pearl A. and Mable F. (Ebert) Kinder. He married M. Louise (Brown) Kinder who preceded him in death.
Being the 12th of 14 children, work was a normal part of life growing up, doing odd jobs at Grocery stores and any way to make a dime. His Senior year of High School he took the Army Air Corp Cadet test and passed. He was then called into the Army on April 17, 1944, 27 days after his 18th Birthday. Graduated from Kokomo High School in 1944, because of military service received his diploma in 1946. He was ordered to report to Ft. Thomas, Kentucky to begin testing and training. He flew several missions over Germany as a turret and door gunner on a B-24 Bomber as a member of the 8th Air Force. Upon returning from the European Theatre he was training on B-29 Bomber to be deployed to the south Pacific when the War ended. On December 23, 1945, He married M. Louise Brown his loving and caring wife of 67 years in Kokomo before reporting for duty at Chanute Field, Illinois. He was honorably discharged in December 1948.
After being discharged from the military, he began his working career at Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo. He moved on to Kolux Corp. where he was a sheet metal worker in the fabrication shop. Upon completing outside work for Kolux, he began doing sign work on the side at night and on weekends. The side work and the demand of his time and energy led to the founding of Kinder Sign Service in 1958. He stayed true to his passion for building and maintaining signs for local businesses and national accounts until his retirement in 1990. During retirement he enjoyed traveling, working the stock market, the computer, rebuilding the Grotto facility and enjoying life in general. He was an entrepreneur, craftsmen, engineer, author and jack of all trades.
He was a member of the Howard Lodge #93; Past Monarch Ibn Saud Grotto; American Legion Post #6; IBEW Local #873 and past president of Kokomo Shrine Club.
Survived by son, Steven E. (Shelbie) Kinder; grandchildren, Matthew S. (Julie) Kinder; Michael J. (Sherry) Kinder; Whittny N. Kinder; Blake A. (Amy) Kinder; great grandchildren, Aleesa (DJ) Sheperd; Breanna Kinder and Cole Kinder; sister, Loretta Banter and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will be Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com