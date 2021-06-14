Earl Dain, 78 of Kokomo, Ind. died June 12, 2021 at his home. He was born November 24, 1942 in Frankfort, Ind. to Orlando & Anabelle (Warren) Dain.
Earl attended Frankfort schools. He lived all of his life in Frankfort before moving to Kokomo in 1994. He had worked for Del Monte in Frankfort.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Dain of Frankfort; 1 brother, Larry Dain of Frankfort. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Dain and sister, Josephine Dain.
Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Ruth Lawson officiated the services. Memorial donations may be made to CAM, Inc. P.O. Box 523, Kokomo, IN 46903. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.