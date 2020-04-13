E.P. Severns, Jr. passed away at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Primrose Assisted Living. He was born in Kokomo, on August 16, 1930, to Edmond P. and Barbara (Beeson) Severns. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1949, and he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Pierce, October 1, 1950. It was a small ceremony with only 2 attendants. His father was the best man and dear family friend, Margot Maddox, was the maid of honor.

He attended IU Kokomo when it was still located in the Seiberling Mansion. He served in the US Army soon after getting married and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and Camp Roberts in California. When he left the army, he returned to Kokomo and joined the family business, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo. Edmond P. Severns and his brothers, Frank and Roy, purchased the company in 1935 and it serviced the Logansport and Peru territories as well as the Kokomo territory. Roy lived and worked in Logansport and was the president. Frank lived in Indianapolis and worked at the Coca-Cola plant in Indianapolis as vice-president. Edmond was never active in the day to day operations. He spent his career at Continental Steel in Kokomo rising to president and later chairman of the board. In 1944, the Severns brothers purchased the Coca-Cola franchise in Elwood. E.P. started working his way up through the business. On January 1, 1959, Frank and Roy both retired and E.P. became the president. He held that position until January 1, 2019 when his son, Craig, was named the president. E.P. held that position for an amazing 60 years!

He is survived by his sons, Craig (Kristi) Severns and Tim (Trish) Severns; his daughter, Susan (Francis Ellert); and his grandchildren John McCullough, Nikki Severns, Ally Severns, Betse Ellert, Pierce Ellert, Fritz Ellert and Cabot Ellert. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Jack McCullough. E.P. was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia; his sister, Diane; and his daughter, Betse Severns McCullough.

He served on many boards and committees. He was one of only a handful of Hoosiers who served on the National Soft Drink Association Board. He served on the Indiana Soft Drink Association Board which later became the Hoosier Beverage Association Board. He was the longest serving member of that board in the history of the organization with a tenure over 40 years. He served for many years on the board of Union Bank and Trust. After going through several mergers and name changes, it is now known as KeyBank. He later served on the board of First Farmers Bank and Trust. He served on the St. Joseph Hospital Advisory Board and on the boards of Ivy Tech and Kokomo Development Corp. He was a charter member of the Kokomo Schools Education Foundation and helped Frank Moore and Garry Williams get that organization started. He was a member of the Kokomo Rotary Club for over 50 years. He was honored for being a 50 year member with his good friends, Don Button, Elwood “Bud” Hillis, Jim Meck and John Maher. We think John Maher might have been the longest serving Rotarian in the state of Indiana as he was a member for an astounding 80 years!

E.P. was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church where he was active on various committees. When he was in Culver, he regularly attended and supported Wesley United Methodist Church. E.P. has been given some very nice recognition throughout his career. Beverage World named him to their hall of fame. In his working career, he saw the number of Coca-Cola franchises go from around 1200 when he started in the business to less than 70 ownership groups by the time he retired. Over his decades long career, he made life-long friendships with dozens of other bottlers across the country. Many of these cherished relationships have resulted in perpetuated friendships for the next generations. He is a member of the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame. He is a member of the Howard County Historical Society Hall of Legends. He received the distinguished service award from the Boy Scouts of America. An honor he was especially proud of was receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash from Rep. Mike Karickhoff.

He and Virginia loved their family, friends and the 62 ½ years they spent together as husband and wife. They traveled extensively and went on many cruises and traveled to many states and foreign countries. They attended the western sales annual meeting for Coca-Cola bottlers in Palm Springs, CA every February for more than 20 years. This also became like a second home to them reconnecting every year with not only Coca-Cola friends, but also many guests and hotel staff members who became as close as family. The one other place they loved as much as Kokomo was Lake Maxinkuckee and Culver, Indiana. E.P. spent his summers there as a child and he was always proud that he celebrated his first birthday there. He attended Woodcraft Camp in 1940 and was in the Naval School during the summers of 1944-1946 where he was in Naval Company 1. He was always an avid supporter of the academies and sat on the board of the Culver Summer School Alumni Association for several years. He and Virginia were always very proud that both of their daughters and all 7 of their grandchildren graduated from Culver Summer School. Betse and Pierce have graduated and Fritz and Cabot are currently attending Culver Academies. Additionally, John graduated from Butler, Nikki from IU and is currently attending graduate school and Ally is an IU senior.

The family wants to thank Primrose Assisted Living, Comfort Keepers and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they gave E.P. He and his family truly enjoyed the new friendships they made with those health care professionals and also with the residents of Primrose. We have received hundreds of messages of support and love and respect for him. They mention his kindness, his generosity, his friendship, his happiness and his big smile and his devotion to his wife, his family, his employees and to this community at large. Speaking of the big smile, he never took a bad picture in his life until he was in his 80’s and made those last two trips to the BMV. Not even E.P. could get a good photo there!

He had many good friends and many of them were people he and mom went to school with. The friendship he had with Don Button was truly special. We ate 100’s of meals with those two. They shared thousands of meals through the years, many thousands. There were two things that Don and all of the rest of us knew we would hear from dad every single day. He was going to talk about the weather and he was going to talk about the plans for the next meal. Typically, he was still in the middle of a meal when the planning started for the next one. There were many people that got to spend time in the company of dad and Don when they were together and I doubt if a single person was ever disappointed by that visit.

There are many wonderful stories about E.P. and the Coca-Cola business and we want to share this story. When E.P. was young, he was running routes and delivering product for Coca-Cola Kokomo. He went to the VFW on N Washington Street in Kokomo. It had a long driveway and he always tried to back the truck in that driveway because he then had a much shorter distance to wheel the cases. There was a vehicle blocking the driveway so he had to park on the street. He entered the VFW and there were only two people inside, a bartender and a man sitting at the bar drinking a beer. E.P. asked the men if they knew who the green Dodge belonged to. The man sitting at the bar said in a nasty voice, it’s none of your business who that green Dodge belongs. E.P. didn’t say anything, he just started to take care of the delivery. He rounded up all of the empty bottles and wheeled those out and loaded them on his truck. He then loaded up all of the full cases and wheeled them in and stacked them in the storage room. He then did his paperwork and took that to the bartender and received payment. As he reached the door to leave he turned to the two men and said in a loud voice “I know it isn’t any of my business who that green Dodge belongs to, but if you ever find out who that is please let them know it has been on fire since I arrived here”!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in E.P.’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church and/or Community Foundation of Howard County and/or Culver Educational Foundation-Summer Endowment, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Because of the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.