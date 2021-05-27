E. Jerry Parker, 87, Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 6:46 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Heart of Florida Hospital, Davenport, Florida. He was born September 12, 1933, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the son of the late Alfred Erwin & Edna (Thompson) Parker. On October 7, 2018, he married Linda Poling who preceded him in death on January 22, 2021.
Jerry was a graduate of Bristol High School in Bristol, Michigan. He served with the United States Army from 1953-1955. After retiring from Delco Electronics as a Pipefitter, he spent many years having adventures with his good friends, Ernie and Mack. Jerry had also worked for Whitehall Pharmacy and Studebaker. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and held many leadership positions. Jerry was a car enthusiast. He participated in several car clubs and collected vintage cars. He enjoyed shooting skeet at the Isaac Walton League and traveling with his family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Michael (Tia) Parker and Amy Crume; twin sister, Ellen Joyce Farr; grandchildren, David Parker, Steve (Angie) Parker, Sara (Caleb) Koors and Grace Crume; great-grandchildren, Ella, Charlotte and soon to be, Kieran; and his cat, Farrah. Jerry also loved and enjoyed his nieces and nephews and was happy to provide support, mentoring and guidance when requested.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; sisters, Ione May and Nina Bryant; and son-in-law, Dorsey Crume.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Saturday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
