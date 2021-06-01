Dylan James England Heady, 27, Kokomo, passed away 4:29 pm Sunday May 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 22, 1993, in Kokomo, IN to Bill and Mindy (England) Heady. On November 14, 2020, he married the love of his life, Tori Heady in Kokomo, IN.
Dylan was baptized at Judson Road Christian Church on May 11, 2009. He attended Western through high school until he transferred to Kokomo High School his junior year. He was a 2012 graduate of Kokomo High School. He was employed at Chrysler Corp. where he worked as a machine operator at the transmission plant. He was an avid sports fan. He played slow pitch softball, was involved in mixed martial arts, and enjoyed anything NFL football related, specifically the Los Angeles Rams. Dylan was a fun-loving guy with a positive outlook on life. He had an infectious smile that lit up any room. He loved time spent with his family. He adored his children and his wife. Dylan made sure to end every conversation or goodbye with his friends and family with “love you, bye.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Cheston and Braxxon Heady; parents, Bill and Mindy Heady; brothers, Billy (Ciarra) Heady, Tanner (Sarah) Heady; grandpa, Joe Wiles; nephews, Kamden Duke, Kendall Heady, Jase, Owen, Arlo, I.V.; nieces, Scarlett Heady, Lorelei Heady; in-laws, Dustin and Alexis Beard, Davey, Jaden; mother-in-law, Angie; pet dogs, Dyogey, Gurley; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Joyce Heady, Joyce Wiles, Paul England; best friend and cousin, Evan Heim; and pet alligator, Buddy.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Friday June 4, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday June 5, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor Jason Double officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dylan’s memory to the family to go towards an education fund for his sons. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
