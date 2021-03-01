Dwight D. Dehart, 74, of Kokomo, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 19, 1946, in Smilax, Kentucky, to Caleb and Bessie (Witt) Dehart.
Dwight graduated from Leslie County High School in Kentucky in 1964. He worked as a supervisor at General Tire for 31 years before retiring. Dwight enjoyed fishing, working on antique cars, playing music and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Peru Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite in Ft. Wayne.
Survivors include his son, Dewayne (Amy) Dehart; grandchildren, Natalie and Brady; sisters, Loretta Maggard, Michigan, Ella Faye Maggard, Ohio, and Carol “Ruby” Lindon, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Dehart; and siblings, Annalee Lewis, Paul Cornett, Merrial Dehart, Elsie Myers, and Faith Jones.
Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Justin Markley officiating. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
