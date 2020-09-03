Dwaine Lee “Bud” Richey, of Kokomo, IN, went to be with the Lord at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Bovey, MN. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 5, 1932, to the late Jessie Pearl and Leah G. (Layton) Richey. He was preceded in death by his stepdad, Reverend Denzel Copeland; stepbrother, Doyle Copeland; stepsister, Leota (Copeland) Spence; brother-in-law, Gene Thomas; and great-grandson, Landry Fisher.

He is survived by a sister, Marilyn Thomas, of Gold Canyon, AZ; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sandy Richey, of Sharpsville, IN.

Dwaine was a 1950 graduate of Sharpsville High School. On February 3, 1951, he married Ernestine Sagarsee, and together they had five children who survive. Sons are: Randy (Virginia) Richey, Sharpsville, IN; Mike (Peggy) Richey, Morgantown, IN; Jim (Ellen) Richey, Russiaville, IN; and daughters are Patsy (Steve) Bowers, Bovey, MN, and Cheryl (Dan) Wyatt, Warsaw, IN.

He had 10 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 step-nephews, and several cousins.

He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota with his family, often taking his grandchildren. He loved to play cards, especially Euchre. He also enjoyed helping others including his mother and stepdad, kids, grandkids, and anyone in the community he knew who needed help. He also donated to St. Jude and Cincinnati Children’s Hospitals because he loved children. These things gave him a sense of purpose.

Dwaine was a spring maker and was employed by Center Spring Company, Center, IN; Meyer Spring Company, Logansport, IN; and Kokomo Spring Company where he retired in 1993. For a time, he and his brother owned and operated Richey Brothers Spring Company.

He was a hard worker, even building the home where his children grew up, leaving them with precious memories. He taught his children life skills that have served them well, including respecting their elders, teachers, and anyone in authority.

A graveside service will be held for Dwaine at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Nevada Cemetery, 600 N 65 E in Tipton County, with Evangelist Kevin Kay officiating. A memorial service will follow in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kokomo Country Club Hills Shelter House, 1800 Gentilly Court, Kokomo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cardiac ICU, P. O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202 in memory of Dwaine who loved his precious great-grandson, Landry Fisher. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.