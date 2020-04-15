Dustin Michael Douglass, 31, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. He was born March 17, 1989, in Kokomo, the son of Terry & Betty (Laughner) Douglass. On April 26, 2013, in Anchorage, Alaska, he married Angelina Deschambault, who survives.
Dustin was a 2007 graduate of Western High School. He served with the United States Air Force from 2008-2014. He worked for many flooring companies but was a self-employed flooring installer with Hochstedler Floorcovering. Dustin loved being outside hunting, fishing, cooking, and camping. He also loved music and Martial Arts.
Along with his wife Angelina, Dustin is survived by his parents, Terry & Betty Douglass; children, Michael Bryce, Nicholette Anne-Marie, and Gemma Piper; siblings, Derek Douglass, and Ashley (Travis) Robinson; grandmother, Annabelle Douglass, along with several nieces and nephews.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby Lee Douglass, and James & Martha Laughner; and aunts and uncles.
Private funeral services will be held at Stout & Son, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating. Private burial will be held in North Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stout & Son Funeral Home, PO Box 218, Russiaville, IN 46979, to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dustin Michael Douglass, please visit our floral store.